After taking the lead in the Ferrari by Niki Praise and that of Gilles VilleneuveCharles Leclerc got on another highly prestigious and winning Red: the F2003-GA, the car that allowed Michael Schumacher to win in his eighth season in Maranello and to conquer the sixth world title, overtaking Juan Manuel Fangio.

The Monegasque tested the F2002 on the Abu Dhabi circuit in the presence of the then Prancing Horse team principal, Jean Todtand Thomas Flohr, president and founder of sponsor VistaJet, a leading private jet company.

Nice memory with dream team, thanks to the passion of Thomas Flohr! pic.twitter.com/HOWw2yoVsP — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) February 6, 2023

In stories Instagram by Leclerc, the Monegasque hurtles at full speed on the finish line of the Yas Marina circuit. And who knows how much fun number 16 must have had listening to the sound of the V10 from Maranello.

Charles Leclerc via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/UNtIwTZ1ki — Charles Leclerc Brasil (@CLeclercBrasil) February 6, 2023

Just by looking at the F2003-GA and subsequent models on the streets of his Monte Carlo, Leclerc fell in love with Formula 1 and Ferrari, and in his heart he feels that he is mature enough to bring the Reds back to success. For the Monegasque, what is about to begin is the fifth season in red: even Schumacher had to wait five years before bringing the drivers’ title back to Maranello, but it must be said that that of the Kaiser and Todt was another Formula 1 and another Ferrari, with a run-up to the top that had known no interruptions or empty beats (as in 2020-21). And above all, with an opponent who was so strong but who gave the impression of being less invincible than the Red Bull-Verstappen mountain.