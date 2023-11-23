Ferrari, Leclerc launches the challenge to Mercedes and…Red Bull

Fresh from the great performance in Las Vegas, Charles Leclerc has turned the page and is looking both to Abu Dhabi and to 2024. This weekend will issue the final verdict for the top teams: it will concern the challenge between Ferrari and Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ Ranking. The Cavallino must recover four points from the Brackley team, and the Abu Dhabi circuit could also go in their favor, even if historically Mercedes has always been strong at Yas Marina.

Leclerc, in the press conference for the Abu Dhabi GP, did not limit himself to talking about the challenge between the constructors. Someone like him must aim for supremacy, and he knows well how much work Ferrari has left to do to achieve the real objective, namely the final victory. These are his words in the conference room.

Leclerc’s words

“It’s been a disappointing season but the last race in Las Vegas is among the best moments. We weren’t able to take the same step as Red Bull compared to the previous year, but we grew. On the other hand the gap is still notable and during the winter break we will have to work hard to be competitive in the next championship“.

“Here it will be a close battle with Mercedes until the end and we will have to do everything right to beat them and get second place in the Constructors’ Ranking. I don’t know if we have the fastest car here, but it really depends on the details. Here they are traditionally strong and it will depend on who optimizes their package better. In Las Vegas the pace was good, but a lot of work remains to be done and we need to be focused to stay ahead of Mercedes“.