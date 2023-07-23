Leclerc, how many difficulties in Hungary

The most bleak note of the result of the Ferrari at the Hungaroring is that the seventh and eighth positions faithfully reflect the level of the car. After Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were able to do very little not only against the Red Bulls, but also with the McLarens and the Mercedes: after some perhaps imprudent statements in which they spoke of a podium goal, the SF-23 clearly showed itself to be the fourth force in the field today on the tortuous track of Mogyorod.

Leclerc, compared to Sainz, has a few more regrets: the Monegasque had a slow first pit stop which cost him his position over his teammate and Lance Stroll, then suffers a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. In any case, anything more than sixth place would have been difficult to capture. Here are his hot statements after the match.

Leclerc’s words

“Were we optimistic about the simulator data? Unfortunately we have the simulations on our car, we know we are better off on tracks like this but we don’t have the simulations of the other cars: obviously the others found it even better. We have to work hard on the sensitivity of the car to the wind, which is very difficult to manage“, said the Monegasque to Sky Sports F1.

Patience and hope

“I know I repeat myself, but we have to work hard. That’s what we’ve been doing since the beginning of the year: we had a very difficult first part of the season and we continue to work, sooner or later the work will pay off. I’m not demoralized, I’ll give everything until the last race. The motivation is 200% thereunfortunately now we do not have the right machine to be able to do the facts, we must be patient with the hope that our moment will arrive after all the work done“.