In this 2022 Charles Leclerc he can complain about the mistakes of Imola and Paul Ricard, but overall he can be said to be more than satisfied with the level of performance put on the track in the first thirteen races. The 25 year old from Monte Carlo has in fact added up well 7 pole position, translated into only 3 race wins, but most of the time he had to raise the white flag – despite himself – due to Ferrari’s reliability problems and imperfect strategies that unfortunately were chosen for him by the strategists of the Red team. And so, although he is recognized by the paddock as one of the strongest drivers on the track, the Monegasque pays a delay of 80 points from rival Max Verstappen when there are nine races to go.

“It was a first part of the season where the emotions had extremely high and equally low moments. In practice there were no races without emotions or problems. Many things have happened in this first part of the championship“, He explained in his analysis to the podcast of the BBC Leclerc, adding: “After the last two years it’s great to be back fighting for the victories, but we weren’t able to maximize our potential and that wasn’t great. In the second part we will push hard, but the last two races have been quite difficult. I still believe in the championshipI want to believe it until math cuts me off, this will help me keep motivated“. The top Ferrari driver then tried to draw up a personal balance of these months: “I think this first part of the season has been the best for me in F1 so far. I think the way I worked and worked with the team in terms of qualifying or race preparation, for example, was the best done in F1. There is no reason for me to change this approach. I will try to improve from mistakes, but I am definitely satisfied with my performance in this first part. I will not make any significant changes, we will try to work as a team in putting everything together over the weekend for the 9 remaining races and see where we finish “, Leclerc explained.