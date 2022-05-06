Charles Leclerc he knows that, whatever happens in Miami, he will fly to Europe again as the leader of the rankings. The 27-point advantage over Max Verstappen is a good tally, especially as he collected in just four races. But Imola represents a small alarm bell: Red Bull has grown and the Monegasque has made his first mistake of the season, with which he has lost the podium and precious points. However, the Ferrari driver turned the page and approached the Miami Grand Prix with optimism. These are the words of him in the press conference.

“I enjoyed baseball, apart from this it was a very busy week, we didn’t have much time to shoot but I’m very happy to be here. I can’t wait to try the track, especially after the race two weeks ago. I turned the page very quickly, it was a mistake that cost us a few points. Going from third to sixth place is never good, especially for the position we are in this year. I analyzed what went wrong, I was too optimistic at the Variante Alta but I had to turn the page, now another Grand Prix begins and I have to focus on the future. Since the beginning of the season we have always been there, it is always a very close battle with Red Bull. I don’t know who will be up front here but if we do everything perfectly we can win. We are focused on ourselves and we hope to take home the third victory. What if I changed my mindset? I would say no. Obviously I feel better than in 2021, it’s nice to know that you have the opportunity to win every weekend, but my approach doesn’t change. We must all continue like this, also for this weekend we have prepared well and I’m sure we can do great things“. The Monegasque also spoke of the works that were done at night on theasphalt: “I’m not sure why these jobs took place. The only strange thing was the asphalt, it seems to me different from what we have been used to over the years“.