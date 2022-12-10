The gala evening in Bologna gave to Charles Leclerc the ‘consolation’ cup which goes to the driver who finished second in the championship standings. The young Monegasque Ferrari talent let it be understood several times in the statements made during the event that he was not particularly enthusiastic about the result achieved and that he considered it above all a starting point towards the future. His goal, quite clear, is to succeed relaunch the world challenge to Max Verstappen in 2023possibly with a different outcome. However, the uncertainty that currently hovers around the walls of Maranello weighs on all these expectations.

In fact, the Prancing Horse has not yet clarified who will be the team principal of the team for the coming season. After the resignation of Mattia Binotto all the clues seem to point towards the French Frederic Vasseur, who Leclerc knows well having had him as a boss at Sauber and with whom he has a good relationship. Speaking at the press conference in Bologna, the Monegasque obviously didn’t go too far in favor, but for Vasseur he only had nice words: “I have worked with him since the lower categories. He has always believed in me and we have always had a good relationship. However, this must not influence any decision. He is particularly honest and directsomething I appreciate”.

Then, speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports ItalyLeclerc wanted to reiterate how much frankness in communications represents a crucial point for him: “The new team principal? Must be honest. We won’t have to hide in face-to-faces“. But the red #16 also spoke of Binotto, with whom the relationship has not always been idyllic. However, it was the outgoing team principal who insisted on extend the contract by Leclerc until the end of 2024. A gesture that the Monegasque has not forgotten: “Mattia called me to tell me that he would resign. I respect his decision and can only thank him. He believed in me from the start and extended my contract for a long time“.