In recent months, an interview with BBC from Mattia BinottoFerrari team principal, had sparked many discussions, as the number one of the Maranello wall had explained that theseasonal goal was to return to being competitive, while winning was “another thing“. These statements are absolutely in line with what was said at the presentation of the F1-75, which obviously had as its first objective that of consistently returning to the fight for pole position and successes, starting from two seasons to forget. Binotto then had to specify his statements, specifying how much it is necessary to distinguish between “goals and ambitions“, And that clearly no one in the team will hold back if the competitiveness and consistency of the Reds lead them to contend for the title.

At the summer break, however, thanks to the well-known hesitations in terms of reliability and strategies and some mistakes of the drivers, Ferrari definitely separated from Red Bull. This aspect has created quite a few discontent among the fans, who are probably aware that they have the best Red in the last three decades. Charles Leclercin an interview with BBChe wanted to return to the objectives set by Binotto and to those that the Monegasque sets for himself: “When you start the season, it’s natural to set goals. But as a driver, you obviously have to be optimistic. I understand Mattia, who must be realistic and rational when he speaksbut I have some of my own personal goals. And in all the F1 seasons that I have completed I assure you that they have not always been realistic, but it’s my way of approaching things. In 2020 or 2021, even if the car was not at this level, I always thought I could win races and I did everything to achieve this. Winning is what motivates me from morning to night. But I clearly understand Mattia’s goals“. The 25-year-old from Monaco then tried to tell what driving for the Prancing Horse means for him: “Ferrari is incredible, it’s a dream come true for me. I was born in Monaco, where F1 is very important, and when I saw the races, I followed the red cars, even before I knew their name was Scuderia Ferrari. I do not know why. I then spent all my years in karting in Italy and everyone talks about Ferrari there. Being part of the team has always been a dream for me. I’ve always had a special bond with Italians, because running there since I was a kid led me to know them very well. There is something special in Ferrari and I feel very close to the team and I love having this kind of connection with them ”.