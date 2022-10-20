With 252 points collected in the first 18 races this season, Charles Leclerc he is disputing the best championship of his career and in all likelihood – with four GPs still to run – he will exceed his previous limit of 264 points in 21 races added up in 2019, the year of his Ferrari debut. The Monegasque, after two anonymous seasons of the Prancing Horse, is back to fight for the positions that matter, managing to collect 3 wins and 9 pole positions. Important numbers, associated with 9 podiums, which however leave a bad taste in the mouth of the Red fans, aware that without a few too many smudges on the strategies, reliability and errors of the drivers, it could have been done even better and at least taken further mathematics conquers the titles of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo.

“From the rider’s point of view, I learned a lot more things than what you see from the outside. You always try to work on the small details, not weaknesses, and every time you run, you learn“, The Monegasque underlined, adding:”We try to treasure these experiences and become a better driver. There isn’t much I would have changed since the start of the season“. However, Leclerc saw the top of the standings move away race after race, and at the same time he saw increasing criticism of the team: “I feel much more comfortable in a situation like this than last year, when we were fighting for sixth or seventh place and if we did a good job it was not noticed by anyone and it was frustrating.“. In the interview granted to RacingNews365, he then admitted: “This year every time we have done a great job, people have noticed it. But he also highlighted when we did a flawed job, it’s all amplified. I prefer to have the spotlight on than the shadow, where no one notices you. It’s a better situation to be in, even if it brings greater pressures “.