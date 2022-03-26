The best time in all free practice sessions was the best prelude to the second consecutive pole position, but Checo Perez’s unexpected tripping did not give us full joy Charles Leclerc at the end of the qualifications of Jeddah. Only 25 thousandths separated the Monegasque from a new start at the pole, but a competitive car in his hands and his main rival – Verstappen – ‘only’ fourth make the approach to the Saudi race decidedly serene and positive.

Leclerc has once again demonstrated that crystalline talent that allows him to emerge in the decisive moment of Q3, significantly improving between the first and second attack on pole. An aspect that is still missing from his teammate Carlos Sainz, who ended up behind him as in Bahrain and who – for now – must be content with being number two at least from a speed point of view.

“I was always trying to improve, to go through Q3 without making mistakes and then show the real game. But the strange thing this weekend is that we felt better with the used tires than with the new ones – Leclerc declared, along the same lines as the Sainz’s words – This led us not to have that feeling with the fresh Soft to take the next step. But speaking of my lap in Q3, honestly I’m happy. Checo surprised me, he did an incredible lap. I think he took risks that paid off in the third sector. the maybe I played a little safer. I risked enough in the first two sectors and tried to complete a lap that felt good. We’re two cents left in the end, so it shows we never have to leave anything behind. Today was not enough, but the race is tomorrow and I hope to bring a good result home ”.

“It will be one very close fight with Red Bull. The focus will be on tire degradation, which is greater than we expected. Not just for us but for everyone. However, we have clear ideas on what to do to make them last, so we need to focus on ourselves. The first two corners will be important: no unnecessary risks, but if you can gain a position obviously it would be better. We’ll see” he concluded.