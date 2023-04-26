The Cavallino team principal towards the Azerbaijan GP: “We worked hard on the SF-23”. The Monegasque driver: “I like street circuits, this track is special, I scored my first points”

“Charles (Leclerc; ed) and Carlos (Sainz; ed) did their part, working on the simulator and giving us important feedback. In Australia we had already taken a step forward in terms of pure performance and for Azerbaijan we intend to start from there “. Frederic Vasseur look forward to the next weekend in Baku.

Occasion Baku — The Cavallino team principal underlines that in this period of stoppage from the races in Maranello, a lot has been done to try and get back on top. The GP in Baku is the first opportunity to try to be seen again in the positions that count. "Almost a month has passed since the last GP – continues Vasseur – in recent weeks we have worked hard in Maranello on the development of the SF-23, both in terms of improving the current car package and in terms of planned updates, which will be introduced gradually during the next races".

leclerc from pole — In the last two years Charles Leclerc took pole in Azerbaijan. The Monegasque knows it’s a delicate moment in his career, this weekend is important to regain optimism after a difficult start to the season: “I’m a big fan of street circuits like the one in Baku – the Monegasque said – I took two poles here , I also scored my first points in Formula 1, which makes it an even more special track for me. We will push hard over the weekend.”