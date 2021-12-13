Charles Leclerc’s season finale was anything but exciting. Even at Yas Marina, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, the Monegasque Ferrari driver had to deal with an almost all uphill race, which forced him to finish in tenth place, collecting just one point.

In 2021, Leclerc certainly did not experience lucky moments from a sporting point of view. In addition to this, he was also the author of several errors that deprived him of results that would have been useful for him and for Ferrari. Fortunately, thanks also to his contribution, the Prancing Horse team still managed to get third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, which is the goal set at the beginning of the season.

If Ferrari achieved its goal, Leclerc struggled much harder with his personal, so much so that he closed the Drivers’ World Championship behind his new teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., who arrived from McLaren. The Spaniard, also through the nice podium obtained in Yas Marina, finished the season in fifth place, the “first of the others”, thanks to a tally of 164.5 points against 160 of Lando Norris and 159 of Leclerc.

Yet Charles thinks Sainz’s arrival at Ferrari not only did the team good, it helped him improve further as a driver.

“I think we learned a lot from each other. I mean, as always when you know you have a new teammate you can always learn his way of approaching the weekend, the way he works, his talent, his speed also, the way he approaches the corners. And he had a fantastic year, so he pushed me really hard to try to be faster in every race and it was extremely interesting. I think one of Sainz’s strong points it’s race management, as well as tire management. That was my weak point in 2019. I improved a lot as a driver in 2020 and I did it again this year. It’s also thanks to Carlos that I’ve improved. ” .

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Leclerc then talked about the race and the thrill passed when Max Verstappen returned to the track after his first pit stop. Charles, with the Dutchman on his left and intent on returning to the track, lost control of his SF21, ending up on the escape route at high speed.

Luckily for him, he managed to recover the car and get back on track, but by then his rear tires were too damaged. This forced him to pit for a stop which ruined his race.

“When Verstappen came out of the pit stop and got back on track I was just surprised. I don’t know if it was Max’s dirty air. Max was slightly to the left, so I don’t know what happened at that juncture, but I stayed. surprised and I lost control of the car. I was very lucky actually, because I managed to recover the car. At that point I tried to make up ground, but the rear tires were practically run out. I started to struggle and to be slower . So I was forced to stop for the pit stop. With Yuki Tsunoda everything went well, it was a good battle. It didn’t last long, but it was good. “

To conclude, Leclerc also talked about the final situation, the Safety Car that actually decided the fight for the world title, and the decisions of the Race Direction that infuriated Mercedes and left most of the drivers who were first invited perplexed. not to split, only to be warned to do so, with the race restarted one lap from the end.

“For me it was a bit strange, because I was in the middle of nowhere. We could have passed the leaders I think one lap before the restart and we were missing. I was just fighting for ninth position with Ocon in front of me. But first. I was told that I would not be able to split, and in the end, at the last moment, we actually had the opportunity to split. It was a strange situation. “