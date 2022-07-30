Overall, a second and third place in qualifying were not to be thrown away. But every data must be contextualized, and then the smiles at home Ferrari leave room for some worry. Because it is true that the Red Bulls will start tenth and 11th, but for this very reason a double would have been very important, especially on a circuit where overtaking is not immediate and which theoretically should clearly favor F1-75. That’s why Charles Leclerc half smile after third place in qualifying at the Hungaroring. The Monegasque will have George Russell and Carlos Sainz in front of him: he will therefore have to stay calm at the start, hope not to be involved in any contact (as he did in the last edition) and set up a pace race. In one word: reassemble with patiencenot the simplest of tasks for those who have to heal a gap of 63 points in the standings.

“The setup was pretty good. In Q1 and Q2 I was very far from the limit: I felt there was a lot of margin. And after that, arriving in Q3, I don’t know what happened. I know the temperatures have changed a bit. The sun has come out and for me it has changed a lot. The tires were no longer in the right window e I made a lot of effort. We have to look, because the feeling in this Q3 was strange. But I am confident that the step will be there tomorrow“, Said the Monegasque a Sky Sport F1. “Ferrari steamroller tomorrow like Friday? I do not know. Tomorrow not everything will be played in the first lap, it will be a long race. I think we’re pretty well prepared on that. I hope we won’t have any nasty surprises. I believe there is enough for me to learn from today too. We will watch all this and be ready tomorrow. Red Bull behind? It’s a good thing, yes. But it’s a pity that we don’t start on pole“.