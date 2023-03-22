A difficult start

At the presentation of the Ferrari SF-23 the enthusiasm of the fans and team protagonists was palpable and engaging. A scenario that now seems to be only a distant memory after the two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that marked the beginning of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship. world, but was overtaken by the aggressive Aston Martin and also by Mercedes. There manufacturers ranking can perfectly photograph the current difficulty of the Prancing Horse, with the fourth place at -61 from Red Bull which represents a faithful picture of the complicated start of this championship.

Motivated pilots

When going through a difficult moment, it is difficult to keep the team’s morale high, as team principal Frederic Vasseur knows well, who in the interviews following the Gedda race urged the team to work to improve the situation. Of course also the fans are worried for Ferrari’s performance and in this regard it is interesting to read the statements made by the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in front of a group of supporters at the Montana restaurant in Fiorano Modenese, in a meeting organized by Leo Turrini, who reported on the columns of National newspaperAnd. “My biggest wish is to win here“, he assured Leclercprodded by the journalist, adding: “Let’s not dramatize. The start of the season was disappointing, but rest assured we are working a lot. I have not lost faith“.

Along the same lines too Sainz: “We weren’t happy on Sunday. However no one gives up here. I don’t give up. We are Ferrari, we. And we will give everything to prove it“.