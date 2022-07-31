The Hungarian Grand Prix was a further blow to the world championship ambitions of Charles Leclerc. After the mistake in France, the Monegasque of Ferrari was aiming for victory in no uncertain terms to shorten the gap from Verstappen in the standings and arrive at the summer break with less dense points to recover; in the end, however, the Dutchman once again managed to win despite starting tenth, while Charles only finished sixth especially complaining about a wrong strategic choice who focused on a tire (the Hard) that was not at all efficient on the Hungarian track.

“Obviously I’m not happy. The first stint went well, the car had pace and was good on these averages. The second stint was also very good and I was confident in driving, asking to go as long as possible. In the end, though, we made a different decisionor go to the Hard, and there we lost a lot of time – said Leclerc – We will talk to the team to improve ”.

“It wasn’t impossible to avoid hard rubberbut I don’t want to go into detail here – added the Ferrari driver – Certainly there will be discussions to improve, because we have to do it. I am in shape and I am very charged anyway, even without the summer break. In this beginning of the season, the emotions have gone up and down. There has never been a constant race, something always happens. IS quite tiring, but I feel in good shape this year and can’t wait to go to the next Grand Prix. There is regret, I am not happy at all. Once again, however, we will talk about it with the team ”.