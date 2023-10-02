Leclerc totally involved in the Ferrari project

The difficult season for the fans Ferrari it will not end in Abu Dhabi. The last race of the year will send the drivers on holiday and the cars to the garage, but work will continue in Maranello on the driver contracts front. The agreements with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will expire at the end of 2024, and team principal Frederic on several occasions Vasseur defined the period around Christmas as the decisive one for defining the Ferrari of the future.

It is normal that Leclerc and Sainz also looked around, but with the announcement of the renewals of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Mercedes all the doors for the best seats have closed: a further reason that may induce the Monegasque and the Spaniard to stay aboard the Red. But until when? Self Smooth Operator seems to navigate more by sight, perhaps keeping an eye on the Audi scenario for 2026, Leclerc believes and thinks he is in the red for a long time, or in any case until he has that confidence in the project that risked running out with Mattia Binotto: between the lines he the Monegasque himself admitted in an interview with The-Race.

Leclerc’s words

“When I no longer believe in the project, that will probably be the time when I will have to leave. In this type of situation you are unable to give the best of yourself and you do not help the team properly. But at the moment this is absolutely not the case. I believe in the project more than ever, especially since Vasseur arrived. It’s clear that he wants to win, but I believe in this project and I’m sure that we are working in the right direction“.

“For me it was always the red car. Without Ferrari I wouldn’t have arrived in Formula 1: he always supported me when I needed it. Ferrari is simply special, if you talk to people you understand how much passion and how much F1 means to them. I love it so much for the emotions and passion within the team, even if at times they can be a little more difficult to manage than other teams“.