The outrageous weight of today’s F1 cars has become increasingly unpopular with drivers and teams, with this year’s minimum weight being 798kg, a staggering 200kg more than the cars of 15 years ago.

It’s one of the key aspects that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants to address with the next round of regulations in 2026, even though most teams believe F1 would do well to keep the weight of the cars at a similar level. after the proposal to split 50/50 electric power and that of the V6 engines, which will require heavier batteries.

Charles Leclerc joined his colleagues in calling for the weight of the cars to be reduced, but also hopes the “very impressive” levels of downforce from the 2023 era can be maintained.

I arrived in Formula 1 in 2018 and the cars were already quite heavy. I’ve never had the chance to drive a single-seater from 2008/2009, but last year I had the chance to test the Ferrari F2004 in Abu Dhabi, and even though I took to the track with 50 kg of fuel, the difference compared to the today’s cars I’ve heard a lot”.

“I don’t like heavy cars because they are less agile and in low speed corners this aspect comes out a lot,” Leclerc said in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

“But at the same time, the sensations we have today in the corners that are taken at medium-high speeds are incredible, we have an unthinkable downforce compared to 12 or 13 years ago. It’s a matter of balance, but I’m sure I don’t want to increase further the weight we have now”.

Mick Schumacher driver the Ferrari F2004 that Leclerc experienced in Abu Dhabi Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc finds the current ground-effect cars “more unpredictable” to drive, but thinks teams will continue to find improvements as the regulations become more mature.

“In the last 10-15 years up to 2021 the cars have behaved in more or less the same way, while since last season we are dealing with a very different philosophy that the teams are still discovering.”

“There is still ample room for improvement, these cars compared to the previous ones are much more sensitive to all changes, it is easy to go from a good balance to a bad one with a small change, and that is why we are often seeing unpredictable fluctuations” .

Speaking to Motorsport.com’s sister site Motorsport-Total.com, FIA President Ben Sulayem said the desire for lighter cars was shared by the FIA ​​and F1.

“We are evaluating this aspect. It is feasible and would be better for all parties involved,” he said. “It comes to the main point of why we’re doing this, which is really to make sure we achieve what we promised, which is an 80% reduction in emissions.”

“Maybe we’re a little too optimistic. Let’s say our goal is an 80% improvement, which comes from a lighter car, ICE, battery, aerodynamics, less fuel.”

“All of these elements together make a difference. If you take one of them out of the equation, we will fail to achieve our goal.”