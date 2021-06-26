Difficult day for Ferrari drivers who are hoping for the race. Charles: “We struggle on the straights, we will have to free ourselves from the Drs”. Carlos: “We have more load, but it’s not like it would have changed much with the other set-up”. Mekies: “The sums at the end of the race, we aim to be more incisive on Sunday”

Ferraristi a bit fatalistic are those who comment on the result of the Styrian GP qualifying. The reds struggled compared to the usual Red Bulls and Mercedes, but also compared to McLaren and AlphaTauri. Charles Leclerc will start seventh, Carlos Sainz 12th, Ferrari is expected from an uphill race.

Speak Leclerc – Leclerc admits it was not a simple Saturday: “Couldn’t we do better? Let’s say that you can always do more as a driver – said the Monegasque – but looking at the gap from Gasly it is difficult to think we had the margin to get there. I am happy with my lap, I made no mistakes, but we had no room to do better. We concentrated a lot on the race simulation, trying to understand the performance of the tires. On Friday we realized that we were in good shape on the race pace ”. However, the GP is not going to be simple, admits Leclerc: “It will be tough with three great straights because we suffer with the open Drs. If we manage not to be within reach of the Drs we could have an opportunity to do well. Rain? I hope not, I would like a clean race also to have more data we need to progress ”.

Speak Mekies – Sporting director Laurent Mekies explains the situation at Ferrari: “Difficult qualifying – he said – even though Charles was good, even if he couldn’t stay ahead of McLaren and AlphaTauri. Carlos was out of Q2 for a short time. Let’s say that after France we decided to spend a lot of time on Friday to do a good job on the race pace, the goal is to be more incisive on Sunday. Not very fast on the straight? It is a compromise intended to try to be faster in the race, we will sum up at the end of the GP ”.

Talk Sainz – Carlos Sainz explains his day as follows: “Since the beginning of the weekend we have seen that others are more competitive than us – said the Spaniard – we are far from McLaren and AlphaTauri, and the Alpine also seems very competitive. Sacrificed on Saturday for Sunday? We decided to increase the load, but with the other wing I don’t think we would have been much faster, the gap with rivals is great, one wing doesn’t change your life ”.

The timing of qualifying – These are the times of the Styrian GP qualifying:

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’03 ”841

2. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’04 ”035

3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’04 ”067

4. Norris (McLaren) 1’04 ”120

5. Perez (Red Bull) 1’04 ”168

6. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’04 ”236

7. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’04 ”472

8. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’04 ”514

9. Alonso (Alpine) 1’04 ”574

10. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’04 ”708

11. Russell (Williams) 1’04 ”671

12. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’04 ”800

13. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’04 ”808

14. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’04 ”875

15. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’04 ”913

16. Latifi (Williams) 1’05 ”175

17. Ocon (Alpine) 1’05 ”217

18. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’05 ”429

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’06 ”041

20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’06 ”192

Bottas penalized by three positions

June 26 – 5.15pm © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

