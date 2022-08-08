There battle world champion between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc is giving on the track numerous overtakes and counter-passes, without any contact and without controversy by the two. Definitely a change of pace, for example, compared to the days of karting, when the two – as evidenced by a beautiful video of the time – did not spare each other at the doors and statements very little imbued with affection. However, the boys have grown up and at the end of qualifying and races, it is not uncommon to see them compliment each other and chat amiably, as confirmed by Leclerc: “So far the relationship with Max Verstappen has gone very well. Then now he has an 80-point lead and we are no longer that close in the standings. Max and I have known each other since we were kids, now we have a normal relationship made of great respect, whereas before it was more problematic. Our relationship has now improved and there is great respect between us. I know well that he won’t give me anything on the track and it will be the same for me, but that’s what I love about this sport, fight on the track without giving us an inch of space. I like this”.

However, many will remember what happened between the two no later than three years ago, at the Red Bull Ring, which then prompted Leclerc to change his way of racing: “Austria 2019 is the best example, something happened that I didn’t expect. There should have been a penalty. Then I adjusted my level of aggression in the battles, already from Silverstone. If all the riders are clear about what they can do and what they can’t, it’s ok, but if there are gray areas, problems arise and misunderstandings arise. For me it is clear what can be done this year. the I’ve always been an aggressive driver since the days of karting and when I realized I could be even more so in F1 for me it was surprising and I was happy about it. It then depends on the situations and the riders you are dealing with, and on the moment, whether it is worth the risk or not based on the ranking “. On the possibility of a tightening of the confrontation, as happened last year between Verstappen and Hamilton, Leclerc cut short: “Last year there was a different tension probably because the battle was really close until the last lap“, Concluded the Ferrari driver in the interview granted to the BBC.