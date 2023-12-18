“A deserved dominance “

After winning the last-gasp world title for the first time in his career in Abu Dhabi in 2021 Max Verstappen in 2022 and 2023 he granted an encore and a trio of crescendos in terms of dominance. In the domain the Dutchman won 15 races, in 2023 even 19 for a total of 34 overall victories by Verstappen out of 44 races. The driver who has won the most in addition to the 1997 class in the 10 remaining races is his teammate Sergio Perez with four victories evenly distributed in the two-year period, followed by Charles Leclerc with three successes, Carlos Sainz with two and George Russell with one victory.

The fact that Checo was the most successful other than Verstappen is indicative of the fact that Red Bull has undoubtedly been the best performing car on the grid since the ground effect era began, but second Charles Leclerc it is ungenerous to believe that Verstappen has an 'easy life' thanks to the cars he has had at his disposal: “It is absolutely ungenerous to say that Verstappen has it all easy – said Leclerc interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – it's true that he is now in a rather privileged situation, but he had to work hard together with his team to achieve it. It is a process that has led to results that I respect very much, now all that remains is to do the same to achieve them.”

Asked if following Red Bull it is possible to understand where the RB19 made the difference Leclerc replied like this: “I spoke to Hamilton after Mexico and he told me he could see exactly where Verstappen's car made the difference. Maybe this is actually the case for him, but as far as I'm concerned I can't be sure of all the details simply by following a car. We're talking millimeters in terms of suspension movements or ground clearance. Certainly by chasing a car you can understand if it has stiffer or softer suspensions and at which points on the circuit it gains ground in comparison with yourself. I personally prefer to look at the pictures of the on boards. From the driver's perspective you can tell how the car behaves on the track, what it does and what it doesn't do.”