Lewis and Charles

Andrew Benson of the BBC in the interview made to Charles Leclerc and immediately got straight to the point, asking the Ferrari driver whether the arrival of Lewis Hamilton for the three-year period 2025-2027 could suggest that the Reds have lost some faith in him.

“For nothing”the prompt response of the Monegasque, who argued as follows: “Ferrari is Ferrari and they need the best drivers in their cars. So, for the sake of Ferrari, it’s all understandable. There is nothing negative, because we are talking about Lewis Hamilton”explained Leclerc.

Coexistence in red

Leclerc, who during his years in red shared the garage first with Sebastian Vettel and then with Carlos Sainz, said he was eager to observe Hamilton up close: “For me it will be an incredible opportunity. I will be able to learn from the most successful driver ever and I will be able to test myself against Lewis, who is a point of reference for everyone.”

Asked if he could beat Hamilton, Leclerc peppered his answer with a lot of diplomacy: “Well, I have to convince myself that I am the fastest rider when I wear the helmet, but I can’t wait to measure myself, it will be very interesting for me. I have always said that you learn from every teammate, and when I look at his driving I don’t see any weaknesses. Lewis is incredible in that, he only has strengths and I can’t wait to see how he works with the engineers, to learn and improve”.