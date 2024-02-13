First day of school

2024 will be Ferrari's sixth year as a starting driver Charles Leclercwho will have the task of at least returning to climb onto the podium stepafter never managing to do so last season, despite finishing fifth in the championship standings, tied with Fernando Alonso.

Today was the day of presentation of the new SF-24 and Leclerc has already been able to complete a few laps at the wheel of the new red car on the Fiorano track. The Monegasque, in Press conferenceaddressed various topics, starting from the sensational announcement on February 1st, which marked the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

The relationship with Hamilton

“These types of deals aren't made in a day – underlined Leclerc – it takes time and I was aware of these negotiations before signing my contract. So it wasn't a surprise to me. I don't want to comment further on this, out of respect for Carlos. We want to finish our cooperation in the best possible way. Lewis is an incredible driver, the most successful ever. He has enormous experience and will bring it to the team and to me. This is great. But with Carlos things are going great and we still have another year to face together“.

“We spoke with Lewis – then added Ferrari's #16 – especially after everything was announced and became official. We wrote to each other. He is a great champion. As I said he has a lot of experience and has already had a lot of success. Having a new teammate is always interesting, because you can learn new ways of working and driving. Even more so when your new partner has won seven world titles“.