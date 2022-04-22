Qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix did not go as in the dreams of all Ferrari fans, on an Imola circuit overflowing with cheering and red passion. Carlos Sainz made a mistake in Q2, confining himself to tenth position on the starting grid in tomorrow’s Sprint race. Charles Leclerc instead he fought as expected until the end for pole position, but was then mocked by Max Verstappen and also by the continuous sequence of red flags that prevented him from completing his last attempt in Q3. A small-big disappointment for the World Cup leader who, however, was interviewed by Sky Sport F1 after qualifying, he was able to put his result into perspective.

“It’s better that way – commented the young Monegasque, who already triumphed in front of the Ferrari public at Monza in 2019 – if we are disappointed with a second place obtained in such difficult conditions it means that it is not bad. The first position on the grid, at home, would have been nice but it wasn’t like that. However, being second is not bad “. Leclerc then made mea culpa for the strategy implemented in Q3, although the lack of pole is largely due to bad luck. “I made the choice to cool the tires, to have two consecutive thrust laps afterwards. It was the best thing to do, but then there was the red flag and it became very difficult to put the tires back in the right window to have a good lap. But the second is not a disaster. Tomorrow there is the sprint race and on Sunday the race “he concluded.