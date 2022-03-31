A win, a second place and two fastest laps in the race. Had it not been for the frantic final of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc he would have made a clear run in this start of the season. Between Sakhir and Gedda, the Monegasque made the most of the qualities of a Ferrari that was born well but must face an always competitive Red Bull and a Max Verstappen as usual hungry for glory.

Who can be hungrier than Super Max is the # 16 of the Red, that Leclerc who also enjoyed an absolutely perfect F1-75 in terms of reliability, while the reigning world champion has already recorded his first zero of the season with the Sakhir retreat. A detail not to be overlooked absolutely, considering the difficulties that the power units built at the Powertrains are encountering (even in Jeddah there was an engine failure, even in the reconnaissance lap). Will these results be enough to bring the title back to Maranello after 15 years? Leclerc was vague: “I am happy with this start of the season, for sure. I work in perfect harmony with the team and the preparation for the first races was excellent, I feel very good in general. Whether this will be enough to win the world championship, I have no idea“, These are the statements reported by NextGen-Auto. “The season is still in its first phase, but let’s say it’s a good start. As I have said many times, I think that development will be crucial and as drivers it is our duty to help the team maintain its level of competitiveness in the best possible way“.





