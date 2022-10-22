Carlos Sainz at the top in FP1 and Charles Leclerc in front of everyone in FP2 marked by the peculiarity of the tests dedicated to Pirelli (with the Monegasque who had 35 minutes of ‘freedom’ because he was absent in FP1 to make way for Robert Shwartzman). The start of the weekend for the Ferrari in Texas it was promising even if only today we will find out how many penalty positions Charles Leclerc will have to serve on the starting grid due to the introduction of a new power unit. Below are the words of the three Scuderia di Maranello drivers who took to the track yesterday at the Circuit of the Americas.

Charles Leclerc: “The second free practice session was probably the most intense of the season. We were able to complete a large number of laps, which is good since I hadn’t lapped in the opening session, and we also started to get to know the tires we will be using next year. Overall it was a positive day, the feeling with the car was good from the first lap and I’m curious to see what we can bring home in the next sessions ”.

Carlos Sainz: “It was a different Friday than usual here in Austin. In fact, in the first session we managed to complete our program and in the second session we had to dedicate ourselves to the Pirelli test. Basically, for 90 minutes we tested the 2023 tires but we could not touch practically anything on the set-up of the car. For this reason, the third free practice session will be particularly important in view of qualifying. In an absolute sense, it seems that we are relatively competitive ”.

Robert Shwartzman: “My first free practice session behind the wheel of the F1-75 was fantastic. We have completed the planned program and the team is satisfied with the work carried out. The track was, as I expected, challenging both due to the bumps and the strong wind and so I needed a few laps to get used to it. In the nature of every driver there is a tendency to push to the maximum and seek maximum performance but my goal today was to progressively improve my performance without taking any risk behind the wheel of a car that was completely new to me. I can’t wait to drive back to Abu Dhabi for my second free practice session. On that occasion I will have a good starting feeling with the car and I will ride on a track I know, so I aim to do even better. In the meantime, I want to say a big thank you to the Scuderia for the trust in me and for the opportunity it has offered me ”.