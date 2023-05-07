Incredible epilogue

Max Verstappen was the big favorite to take pole position in Miami, but in Q3 he exaggerated in ‘his’ T1 in the first run deciding to lift his foot after a glaring double error between Turn-5 and Turn-7. Not completing the lap despite being frustrated by a not inconsiderable mistake cost the Dutchman the start from the fifth row tomorrow in the race.

This is because Charles Leclerc, who preceded him in the second run, lost control of his Ferrari again in Turn-7 at high speed, crashing into the barriers and forcing a red flag which with one minute and thirty-six seconds on the clock led to the decision not to reinstate the Qualifications thus freezing the standings with Sergio Perez ahead of Fernando Alonso, second row for Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen, third row for Pierre Gasly and George Russell, an alternation of six different cars in the first six positions of the grid. Fourth row for Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, fifth for Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas.

An apology over the radio

Leclerc took off the wheel angrily after the mistake that knocked him out also because the Ferrari driver in the previous run held the partial record in T2 arriving, however, to block the front left in the turn-17 hairpin, a mistake that frustrated the first attempt ended in seventh position. Over the radio, the Monegasque driver apologized, the impact was not so violentso the damage on SF-23 should be limited.

Obvious the angry reaction by Max Verstappen over the radio in front of the red flag which put an end to the possibility for the Dutchman to respond to Sergio Perez, who after three free practice sessions chasing tomorrow will start from pole position, while Verstappen will have to be noticed from the fifth row and from the ninth pitch. A situation that in some ways mirrors what already happened in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where Verstappen started 15th.