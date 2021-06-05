Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc achieved pole position in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, the second in a row for the Monegasque, after an eventful qualifying day on the Baku urban track.

The world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will accompany Leclerc on the front row of the grid, who will want to redeem himself after he could not take part in the last race, two weeks ago in Monte Carlo, after having achieved pole position.

From the second row of the starting grid will start the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), current leader of the World Championship, and the French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

Fifth was the second Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, who will be accompanied by Briton Lando Norris, the Spaniard’s teammate last season at McLaren.

Norris, however, could be penalized for failing to obey the red flag indicating the suspension of the qualifying session.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) will start from the 7th position on the starting grid, just ahead of the other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso, 9th with the Alpine.

Q3, which featured the 10 fastest drivers, was suspended one minute from the end when Gasly’s teammate, Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda, crashed at turn three and Sainz, who was behind, finished in the security barrier after trying to dodge the AlphaTauri pilot.

