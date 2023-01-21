The 2023 Formula 1 season will start in just over a month, with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The three days of pre-season testing will take place a week earlier, still on the Sakhir track. The riders are therefore now enjoying the last few days of relaxation waiting to return to concentrate exclusively on the track. Inevitably, however, athletes of the level of the protagonists of the Circus always find a way to remain connected to the world of sport. It has also happened to the Ferrari star in recent days Charles Leclerc and to the two transalpine ensigns of the Alpine, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Oconwho had fun in Paris by attending the away match of the NBA, which organized the regular season match between Detroit and Chicago in the Parisian capital.

Seeing the spectacle of the best basketball in the world up close has evidently stimulated the competitive vein of the Monegasque and also of the former AlphaTauri standard bearer. As revealed by Leclerc’s own Instagram profile, in fact, both the red #16 and Gasly have ventured into a fun challenge on an improvised parquet under the watchful eye of what was perhaps the best French basketball player ever: Tony Parker. The former San Antonio Spurs star, together with the other former basketball player Joakim Noah, gave a ‘lesson’ to the two pilots, who then did not fail to exchange some teasing via social media.

“Let’s just say you better keep driving. I had a lot of fun though”, Leclerc admitted with healthy self-irony. “Strict marking“, Gasly replied in the comments. But the Franco-Monegasque rendezvous under the basket also intrigued the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The standard bearer of Mercedes, one of the veterans of the Circus, launched one direct challenge to the couplecommenting quite explicitly under Leclerc’s post: “Let’s play!”. At the moment, there are no ‘official’ responses from the Ferrari driver. Meanwhile, waiting to see a confrontation on the parquet, the fans of Lewis and Charles are counting the days that separate them from seeing their favorites challenge each other on the track.