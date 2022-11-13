It’s a Charles Leclerc tried, the one arrived at the Interlagos finish line. An intense race full of regrets for the Monegasque, who without the accident with Lando Norris would have been able to have a say in him also for the victory, even if it would have been difficult to put the wheels in front of a George Russell and a Mercedes on a day of grace .

The Ferrari driver, who has regained second place in the standings behind the unattainable Max Verstappen, commented on the contact with Norris immediately after the first Safety Car: “I honestly gave him the space inside, then I’ll have to relate. Maybe it wasn’t enough, but it seemed so to me. Maybe then he lost his rear, and at that point we touched. After this episode it was a difficult race, but we made a good comeback“, He told Sky Sport F1.

Leclerc also commented on his request to reverse positions with Carlos Sainz in order to extend the drivers’ standings: “The pace was good, not like that of the Mercedes, but other than that it wasn’t bad. I have to focus on what I do, and I will make sure that I am in a better position in Abu Dhabi (on the request to pass Sainz, ed.). It was a pretty frustrating weekendso I want to go to Abu Dhabi, do my race and that’s it“.