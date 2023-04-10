Melbourne 2022, Leclerc’s latest illusion

There was one Charles Leclerc smiling, hopeful, who didn’t say it but saw his dream begin to come true. We must not go too far back with the time machine, but one year ago. It was always Melbourne and it was always April 10th. It was not Easter Monday but Palm Sunday. Victory, pole position, fastest lap in the race, always leading the Grand Prix, first and so far only Grand Chelem in his career.

The end of a dream

Melbourne’s triumph could have been the definitive springboard for a season as an absolute protagonist, instead it was Leclerc’s last illusion. Which saw the 46 points on Max Verstappen crumble Sunday after Sunday, amidst some driving errors, some reliability problems and too many strategic blunders which in the end damaged the trust between Mattia Binotto and the top management of Ferrari.

The difficult start with the SF-23

Perhaps, however, 2022 has also undermined some certainties in Leclerc. He is a boy with eloquent eyes: if he is tense, you can tell from his gaze, no words are needed. Those desolate expressions in the tests, in conversation with David Sanchez, told the truth they were worth more than an outburst about a car that was certainly born worse than Red Bull and is currently even fourth strength. It’s a negative spiral that leads you to close the door in Stroll’s face, to the cry ofhic et nunctrying a very risky overtaking due to times and methods because at the moment there is no trust with the SF-23.

In short, within a year, we see the “Dark side of Leclerc” after appreciating the most successful expression, with Charles finding himself forced to ask the fans not to bother him anymore at his home address in Monte-Carlo. Who knows if a year ago he would have made the same post. Of course, if this appeal serves to restore his serenity, so be it. The best Leclerc is needed not only for Ferrari, but also for his career and for Formula 1.