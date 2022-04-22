The magic moment of Charles Leclerc at a sporting level it has not yet stopped. In the first three races of the 2022 season, the Monegasque Ferrari has already collected 71 points out of a maximum of 78 available. Two wins and a second place, with the addition of three fastest laps out of three, put him at a reassuring +34 points of margin over the second in the standings, the British George Russell. The season is obviously still very long, but the goal of the World Championship leader is to also triumph in Ferrari’s first home race this season, scheduled for this weekend on the historic Imola track. The approach to the event, however, had a shocking appendage for Leclerc. The Monegasque indeed was mugged in Viareggio. A man who approached him with the excuse of taking a photo stole his watch.

An experience certainly anything but pleasant that # 16 from Maranello himself spoke about, albeit in a deliberately not in-depth manner. “I won’t go into too much detail – said the Ferrari driver – it wasn’t a good experience, but I can’t say much more. Obviously everything is going on with the police and they are trying to find them [i ladri]. It didn’t go as smoothly as I read“. Leclerc, however, fortunately came out unscathed from the robbery and now has the opportunity to concentrate entirely on the Imola round, hoping to find a reason to celebrate at the end of the weekend. “Overall I’m fine – he concluded – and I am now fully focused on the weekend. This won’t hurt me this weekend “.