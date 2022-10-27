The Monegasque crosses a nice finish line in attendance this weekend: “A milestone, I have already realized many dreams, now I would like one … the world championship. We need to improve in tire management, but with work we will get there”

– mexico city (Mexico)

“It’s a weekend with a special issue that I hope to celebrate with a special race”. For Charles Leclerc the time has come for GP number 100. This weekend in Mexico the Monegasque Ferrari will stamp a prestigious attendance card. It is the third to last round of a championship that promised well and then for the Cavallino it did not keep all expectations, despite having given the thrill of being competitive and winning again.

teamwork – Not for the title, because of a Red Bull that with Max Verstappen turned out to be stronger. But Charles is convinced that with teamwork rivals are not unreachable: "Unfortunately I think they are always the team to beat – he said speaking of Red Bull – they always find something between Saturday and Sunday, but we are arriving, I don't know if this track will be better or worse for us, but we will be close ".

I have so many dreams – The 100th GP is a nice milestone: “I got there quickly – said Charles – it’s a special milestone to celebrate with a special race. It seems to me yesterday that I arrived in F1 with Alfa Romeo and in Australia, it was a dream that became reality and in the second year I was lucky enough to be hired by Ferrari, another dream come true. I have many and one is to become world champion, I hope to crown him and I work for this goal “.

tires to fix – What does Ferrari still have to work on? "I think we are still missing something in finding the ability to make the tires work in the right operating window – he said – Red Bull does it more than us, but with teamwork we are getting there. 2nd place? We want to win the title, it is no longer possible and we will work in the last three races to improve and fight in 2023. Obviously 2nd place is better than 3rd and so I will try to reach it. With Perez it will be a good fight ".