Ups and downs

In the first fourteen races of the season the Ferrari has collected a total of eleven podiums overallamong which the following stand out Carlos Sainz victories in Australia (complete with a double-barreled shotgun) and Charles Leclerc in his Principality of Monaco. Moments of sporting joy on the top step of the podium contrasted however by a collapse in performance especially after the package of updates brought to Barcelona, ​​with the effect bouncing which limited the car’s potential in the following GPs.

Leclerc’s opinion

Problems that have pushed the Rossa to continuously change its setup, with the McLaren which has in the meantime made such progress as to overtake Ferrari in second place in the Constructors’ standings. With the start of the summer break, which began after the Belgian Grand Prix, Leclerc had the opportunity to describe what the first part of the season has been for Ferrari in his opinion, commenting on it as follows after the 3rd place at Spa-Francorchamps obtained only following the disqualification of George Russell:

“Our first half was really good, I think we couldn’t have hoped for better. – he declared to the media – we exploited the car’s potential to the fullest. Then there were four races where we made extreme setups from extreme setups. For me it was impossible to get to qualifying and know where the limit of the car was, and we lost a lot of points.”

A Ferrari that, according to Leclerc, has managed to make progress in the last few races, but not enough to be able to fight for the victory: “In the last two races we have focused again on the maximizing results and I think we have achieved that, but not fast enough – he added – This is what we need to focus on to make a step forward in the second half if we want to achieve better results.”