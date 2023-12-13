Leclerc and a Ferrari without lies

There Ferrari in 2023 compared to 2022 it failed to make a sufficient leap forward in terms of performance. At the beginning of 2022, the F1-75 was a match for Red Bull for half the season and was the car to beat on more than one Sunday, while the SF-23 was only able to win on two occasions in 2023, in Singapore and Las Vegas . Red Bull, on the other hand, between 2022 and 2023 managed to improve the car, going from 17 races won in 2022 to 21 in 2023. All with a car that according to Christian Horner was 60% the 2022 car.

In Maranello they set up a new chassis and a new rear end to take advantage of the lessons learned in 2022 and 2023 in terms of what works on ground effect cars in terms of performance. Charles Leclerc he has no doubt that Ferrari will progress in 2024, but everything in F1 is relative based on how much their opponents manage to improve from one year to the next. “I am 100% convinced that we will make a step forward in 2024 – the words of the Monegasque interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – the problem is that in F1 everything is relative. If Red Bull finds another second we will all seem 'outdone' once again.”

“Compared to Red Bull we have to recover several tenths in race pace, not one – added the Ferrari driver – this means that the amount of work is significant, but everyone within the team is well aware of what the situation is. Within the team we don't tell lies to each other and this is why I have full confidence that sooner or later we will complete our pursuit in terms of performance. What I can't do is set a timeline.”