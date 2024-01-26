Leclerc and Ferrari promise each other the future

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari imagined the future together. The Monegasque's fourth signature with the Red team (the first with the FDA, then his arrival in the team and subsequently the two renewals), will accompany him in his full maturityof a man first and then of a pilot.

The man decided to stubbornly pursue the dream he had when he was three years oldi, dragging the pilot with it. The exciting roar of the Prancing Horse arriving in St. Devote, imagining yourself in the cockpit of that wonderful car dragging the crowds, exciting a people. To win the world championship with Ferrari.

A heartfelt choice. Powerful, domineering, stubborn. Charles went further. Beyond the 5 victories in 5 years, beyond a Red that has rarely been the car to beat in his years at Maranello, beyond the disappointments, which are decidedly more numerous than the joys. Beyond the present.

Only one line is missing from that poem

Leclerc puts the dream before reality and bets on a happy ending. A strong, instinctive, at times irrational bond: multi-year, three-four-five years, it doesn't matter. We move forward together, against the wind. From the heart. Because Ferrari is passion. A large red heart that seduces, excites, enthralls. Who constantly imagines a future of glory, despite the failures. At 26, the boy Charles still wants to dream. 26 years is not a long time to promise yourself a future. On the other hand, desires do not grow old – almost never – with age.