Leclerc heroic in Las Vegas

Charles Leclerc in all likelihood he will end 2023 without any successes to his credit, but the Monegasque’s season will not be anonymous at all for Ferrari enthusiasts and supporters. Yesterday the representative of the Scuderia di Maranello performed a feat that is difficult to forget on the last lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, when he took second position from Sergio Perez with what the French TV defined as “a delirious break”.

At that point Leclerc had also tried to resist on the outside lengthening braking beyond belief when Verstappen definitively took the lead of the race by returning the same overtaking that Leclerc had achieved in the first stint when with the medium tires Ferrari proved to be kinder to the tires than the Red Bull. With the hard tires the comparison is impossible to make because Leclerc had to ‘inflict’ a second thermal heating cycle on his hard tires due to the Safety Car coming onto the track to allow the track to be cleared of debris relating to the contact between George Russell and Max Verstappen.

Despite everything, Leclerc managed to break the Red Bull one-two, and the verdict in Las Vegas could have been very different if Carlos Sainz had been in the front row alongside Leclerc, unfortunately sent to the center of the group by a penalty forced by the damage caused by a manhole in PL1. ‘Three overtakings to go up’ is the title of Leo Turrini’s comment in today’s edition of Il Resto del Carlino: “A Ferrari overtaking Red Bull three times on the track is an epochal event, in a season that has had very little of Rosso. With a newfound enthusiasm Leclerc gave a caress to millions of disheartened Ferrari fans. At the end of the fair, with that final masterpiece on Perez, the Prince of Monaco achieved his best result of the season, given that Charles never went beyond second place. But despite small flaws, this young man is important for the Scuderia.”

‘Leclerc among the stars of the show’ title Republic in whose columns in Alessandra Retico’s report we read: “Leclerc 2nd with soul, because this time too the pole wasn’t enough for him to celebrate (12 missed opportunities in a row). Pushed out by Max at the start (5″ penalty to the Dutchman), slowed down by a slow pit stop, unlucky with the safety car, suffering with the harder and more used tyres, Charles however has a brilliant Ferrari and he still is more: he overtakes the Red Bulls three times and devours Perez on the last lap. Ferrari in Las Vegas found some disappointments but also new certainties. Leclerc, so many. He needed it after too many races gone wrong, including the non-start in Brazil two weeks ago. That final overtaking says everything about him.”