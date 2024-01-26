Contractual extension without time references

The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur on the occasion of the traditional Christmas meeting with the press he underlined that there was still time for the renewals of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz given that for example Lewis Hamilton, whose contract expires with Mercedes at the end of 2023, has formalized the renewal until 2025 only in summer.

For Charles LeclercHowever, the times were decidedly shorter. Yesterday, in fact, the official announcement of a multi-year extension arrived for the Monegasque who thus continues his adventure at the wheel of Ferrari, a story that began in 2019. At the end of the dazzling debut season – two victories and seven pole positions, no one like him in Qualifying in that championship – the five-year renewal until 2024 arrived.

This time, however, there is no precise date regarding the expiration of this renewal, a detail that Leo Turrini commented on in today's edition of Il Resto del Carlino: “Never, in at least the recent history of the Cavallino, had a multi-year contract extension been announced without an indication of expiry. Never. The implication is logical. The duration of the agreement is subject to conditions to be verified. Meaning what. Charles races for Ferrari in 2025 and also 2026, because it would be crazy to prolong it by ignoring the new rules season. After? Afterwards presumably it won't depend on him or even on Vasseur. But from the results. In short. It is good news. But there is no certainty about the (remote) tomorrow”.

“The duration of the renewal has not been revealed, but it is likely that the new deadline will extend to at least end 2027an extension that allows you to plan for the future without sacrificing the present after too many mortifications”we read instead The print in the article edited by Stefano Mancini, a time frame with which the columns of Republic signed by Alessandra Retico: “Ferrari is Leclerc's cathedral. It will be so for a long time to come, beyond the expiration of the contract at the end of 2024. At least another three, if not four years, Maranello suggests announcing the extension of the collaboration with the Monegasque”. As regards the figures, however, the three newspapers agree with the compensation guaranteed to Leclerc: around thirty million euros per season.