Priority to Ferrari, but Sainz looks around

There Ferrari has made Charles Leclerc's multi-year renewal official without indicating a clear expiry date, but the 'multi-year' nature of the new contract signed by the Monegasque places him at the helm of the Red team at least until the end of the 2026 season, the first characterized by the new regulations which will concern both the power units and the cars.

Leclerc therefore 'burned' Carlos Sainz regarding the announcement of the renewal, or, at least, his negotiations with Frederic Vasseur and with the top management of Ferrari took less time to reach an agreement compared to the Spaniard's negotiations. According to today's edition of The print also the announcement relating to the renewal of the only driver capable of breaking the Red Bull hegemony in 2023 “it would be imminent” and for Republic the prospect is that of a two-year deal, therefore also in this an agreement valid for the first year of the 'new' F1.

Today's edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS underlined that the entourage by Carlos Sainz was not 'shaken' by the announcement relating to Leclerc's extension: “There is no nervousness in the pilot's entourage – we read in the columns of the Iberian newspaper – we are working on a one or two year contract, although some important points still need to be resolved. The priority is to renew with Ferrari for a long time. But there is a plan A and a plan B. Sainz is in the sights of other teams such as Audi which will enter F1 starting from 2026. But it is not just Audi that is interested in Sainz.”