Priority to results

“The renewal? It’s not urgent. The priority now is to win“. “Mercedes? There is no negotiation, I’m happy in Ferrari“. With these words, made of expectation but also of trust, Charles Leclerc before the start of the championship, he had settled both the issue of his contract renewal with Ferrari, expiring at the end of 2024, and the interest that there would seem to be in him from Mercedes, which considers the Monegasque – together with Lando Norris – The leading candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton when the British champion hangs up his helmet. However, all these words date back to well before the Bahrain GP, ​​in which Leclerc did not even see the checkered flag due to a problem with the power unit. But above all in Sakhir the #16 Ferrari realized that once again the red single-seater does not seem up to the direct confrontation with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, the main favorite in the race for the world title. And this discovery obviously didn’t make him particularly happy.

Ferrari environment full of tensions

Added to this is the environment, not exactly very healthy, which seems to be taking place in the Maranello factory in recent months. Only in these days there have been the resignation presented by chief aerodynamicist David Sanchezwhich will migrate to McLaren, and the emergence of constant rumors relating to disagreements between the CEO Benedetto Vigna and the new team principal Frederic Vasseur, who is very close to Leclerc. Also on the National newspaper the journalist Leo Turrini, an attentive connoisseur of Ferrari events, explicitly wrote that “more heads will fall“. The main suspect, from several sources, seems to be that of the French sports director Laurent Mekies. In this context, anticipating the announcement of a contractual extension with Leclerc would perhaps have brought a little stability and confidence to the whole environment in view of the future. The history of F1 is full of cases in which a driver with one more year on his contract then took other paths than the team to which he was linked. Just look at the cases of Ricciardo, Gasly and Piastri in 2022. Leclerc is also very close to president Elkann, but he wants to start winning.

Relocation hypothesis

Into this groove are inserted the items arriving from the UK – source Sky Sports F1 UK – and that they would even hypothesize one exchange between Leclerc and Hamilton, with English directed to Maranello and Monegasque to Brackley. Most likely it’s about fanta-F1, but the fact that the British driver’s contract expires at the end of this year is a fact and contributes to fueling the uncertainty. Everyone takes for granted the renewal of the seven times world champion and in Brackley the priority remains that of get #44 to sign. But it is clear that even Mercedes will sooner or later have to think about something after Hamilton. Leclerc has said several times that he wants to win with the red, but time continues to pass – for the moment – in vain. And Mercedes, despite the flop of recent seasons, is still a brand considered a guarantee of potential success. The next few months could be decisive. The feeling is that Leclerc wants to receive concrete and encouraging signals from Ferrari. Because for the moment, as Turrini also wrote, even though Leclerc wants to win in red, “the marriage between Charles and the Lady in Red creaks. Not from today“.