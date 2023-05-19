Leclerc and the pressure in Ferrari

“Pressure? I have a lot. Especially since I’ve been on this team. It requires a lot of passion and responsibility. Even a small mistake ‘costs’ the disappointment of many people. But I’ve always dreamed of driving in F1 and for Ferrari, so I can fully understand the responsibilities you have when you drive for this team.” As Charles Leclerc framed the honors and burdens of being a Ferrari driver at an event in Maranello organized by Prancing Horse sponsor Bitdefender.

Yesterday Leclerc went to the Scuderia’s headquarters to work on the simulator in the company of his box mate Carlos Sainz who has already moved to the GES for some time. Both then took part in marketing activities which had already been planned (yesterday by Shell, ed) in what should have been the eve of the first of the two home races, the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola.

The Grand Prix has been canceled due to the floods that affected the region: “Everyone’s safety comes first. I think it was right, even if it was a home race for us. The images of the last few days are emblematic“the words of the bearer of Ferrari, a house that in the face of the disaster that struck Emilia Romagna donated one million euros in favor of the local population.

Leclerc, a driver who has an uncommon talent in the flying lap, returned from two errors in the decisive phase of the Miami Qualifying that exposed him to criticism. The Monegasque ‘responded’ thus waiting to try to extract yet another rabbit from the cylinder between the walls of his house in the Principality where he already has two poles in F1: “The machines are safe thanks to various safety systems. Also because of this, I focus only on speed and how to push the car to the limit. And sometimes it happens to crash. When I start thinking about the danger, I think I’ll retire. On the track, you only see the result, but there’s a lot of work behind it and people often don’t understand it. Trust is everything, from the car to the mechanics through the engineers. It cannot be otherwise when you touch 250 km/h. Everything must be perfect. There must be trust in every aspect”.