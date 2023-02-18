For many fans in Italy and around the world the Ferrari, more than a team to cheer on, it’s a real religion to believe in. Since 2019 this religion has had a new prophet, a pilot who, between ups and downs, victories and defeats, mistakes and misfortunes, has been able to carve out a special place in the hearts of millions of enthusiasts. The reference is to Charles Leclerc, the young talent who grew up in the Ferrari Driver Academy and who now, according to the vast majority of red supporters, is ‘predestined’ to bring the world title back to Maranello. A driver with Leclerc’s qualities is obviously the object of a close courtship even by rival teams, above all the Mercedesbut the #16 has a contract that binds him to the Cavallino until the end of 2024 and does not seem willing to leave the team that first bet on him.

On the other hand, the story between Leclerc and Ferrari has been going on for many years, ever since the late Jules Bianchi, Leclerc’s friend and mentor, was part of the Maranello school of young talents. Bianchi’s destiny, to race and win with the red single-seater, was fulfilled by his young compatriot and heir. Bianchi himself had been the first to accompany a then-adolescent Leclerc in front of the entrance gates of Maranello. “My first memory of Maranello was with Jules. She had a photo shoot and tried to get me in with him, but it didn’t work, so I had to wait outside. But that’s when I realized that the whole city was dedicated to Ferrari” Leclerc tells in the book The Prodigiesa biography written by Rémi Boudoul.

“I sat outside in the parking lot for two hours – adds the current star of the Prancing Horse – trying to imagine what the inside of the building was like. In my head I pictured something like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with the Umpalumpas running around”. A fantasy, that of getting to know the interior of Maranello, which has now become a pleasant routine for Leclerc. In the hope of being able to experience the emotions of a world party in the red city as soon as possible.