The Cavallino licks his wounds after the bad GP in Miami. The Monegasque: “There’s really a lot of work to do”. The Spaniard: “From here to Montmelo’ a lot of work on the set-ups”. Vasseur: “It’s not a matter of updates, you need constant performance”

– miami (usa)

In the Ferrari house there is objectively bitterness. The Miami GP confirmed that the speed in qualifying is not replicated in the race. Indeed, during the GP the gap with Red Bull widens dramatically. A situation that Charles Leclerc he explained with a car that evidently has yet to be interpreted: "There's really a lot of work to do – said the Monegasque, seventh at the finish line – we have a car that has a good feeling under ideal conditions, but as soon as you get away a bit it gets complicated. With the mediums at the start of the race I just couldn't turn the car and I also had to be careful not to slide because I knew the stint would be longer. We need a more constant car especially in the race. It's a very difficult situation because you struggle in qualifying, but then in the race you have to accept that you passed. I hope the updates for Imola help us, but the priority is to improve the race pace".

speak sainz — Carlos Sainz confirms the difficulties: “We did a good stint with the average, even better than Aston Martin. Then we went badly with the hard, we have to understand why there is all this difference in performance. Updates? We are in a situation where we have to try many things, we don’t understand why we struggle so much in the race. From here to Spain we will try many setup things. In Barcelona we will also try to go in another direction to see if it can help with the race pace”.

The team principal Fred Vasseur he spreads his arms: "Qualifying was good, today we were very inconsistent. In some moments of the race the pace was good, we have to understand why we are so inconsistent, I haven't spoken to the riders yet but it was quite clear even from the forklift". "We have to be constant throughout the race with the two compounds – he continued – the updates arriving at Imola? It's not a question of updates or potential, we have to focus on consistency, the updates at Imola are not the main point. Red Bull? What is surprising is the change between qualifying and the race, if we look at the gaps with the others we are more or less on the same pace, while Red Bull flies by".