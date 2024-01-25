A lifelong Ferrari fan

The most awaited day of the off-season, at least by all Ferrari fans, has finally arrived: Charles Leclerc and the Maranello team have renewed their agreementextending the contract that was expiring at the end of the 2024 season. On Twitter there was no shortage of irony of those who defined Leclerc's contract as a “one-off” contract.indefinite period”given that the new deadline was not disclosed by the parties.

It is certainly a multi-year relationship that will see Leclerc and Ferrari enter together in the new regulatory era of 2026. The red #16, who grew up in the FDA before becoming a regular driver in 2016, commented enthusiastically on his stay under the Cavallino banner.

Dreaming of the title

“I am very happy to continue wearing the Scuderia Ferrari suit in the coming seasons too. Competing for this team has been my dream since I was three years old – declared Leclerc – I saw the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend's house and at the St. Devote curve I looked for the red car. This team is my second family, ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and together we have fought together through adversity and written unforgettable pages over the past five years.“.

Once again Leclerc has made clear what is his great lifelong goal: become world champion with Ferraribreaking a fast that has lasted since 2007. “I believe the best is yet to come – concluded Leclerc – and I can't wait to start this season to try to make the team progress further and put us in a position to be competitive at every race. My dream remains to win the title with Ferrari and I'm sure that in the years that await us together we will be able to get some great satisfaction and give the fans something to rejoice about“.