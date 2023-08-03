Ferrari, Leclerc hopeful about lowering tire wear

As the season goes on, in Ferrari they have begun to abandon definitive statements. Nothing more “suitable circuits for us“, no leaps on the behavior of the car in the next GP. Charles’ sentences Leclerc just after the Spa race they explain well the lack of certainties that reigns in Maranello: “We thought we’d do better in Budapest, but instead we went faster in Belgium“.

Absence of certainties which, if on the one hand it is a negative element, on the other it can be the basis for solving the atavistic problems of the SF-23. One, in particular, is called rubber degradation and has plagued Ferrari for at least a decade. The Monegasque, however, has the impression that in the last two races (Hungaroring and Spa) there have been improvements on this front.

Leclerc’s words

“It’s a little too early to tell, but for two or three races we have been managing our tires better. We didn’t have massive degradation at Spa, and even looking at Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, I was in control of my pace and tires“, these are the words of the Monegasque. “From this point of view, everything seemed fine to me, but we still have to pay attention to it because sometimes, especially in very particular conditions, we happen to go out of the right tire window and therefore struggle a lot“.

Driving style in the wet

The Ferrari driver then confirmed the changes to his driving style, which allowed him to have much more confidence in those mixed conditions, until a few weeks ago a bogey difficult to overcome: “It’s very difficult to give the details, because these are very minor changes in terms of driving style, but in the end they made a big difference. I have a very aggressive style, both in the wet and in the dry, which pays off in these two conditions. But when I’m in mixed conditions with slick tyres, it doesn’t do much. And in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix I changed my style and set-up: these changes immediately gave me much more confidence and the lap time was better“.