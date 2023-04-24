Ferrari, a difficult start to 2023

After the second place in the drivers’ standings with Charles Leclerc and in the constructors’ standings, obtained in 2022, the Ferrari has approached this season with the mentality of wanting to aim for the world title, as its coat of arms dictates. However, the Maranello team found itself having to deal with a car, the SF-23, which showed more than a few shortcomings, so much so that it won only one fourth place in the opening run of Bahrain as best result in the first three championship appointments. The classification reflects what was seen on the track, with the Ferrari fourth with just 26 points, 30 points behind Mercedes in third place, 39 behind the second Aston Martin and 97 behind the Red Bull spaceship that leads the group.

Leclerc, 6 points in 3 GPs

If last year Leclerc after 3 races he looked down on everyone, with two victories and a second place and a total of 71 points in the standings, after 12 months the Monegasque’s world seems to have turned upside down. In the same period, in fact, the talented driver from Monte Carlo only added 6 points and is tenth in the drivers’ standings, tied with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg. It must be said that Leclerc was particularly unfortunate at the start of the season, with the race in Bahrain in which he retired due to a technical problem which also ruined the next one in Saudi Arabia with the penalty for replacing the control unit (race then closed in 7th place); while in Australia he went off the track on the first lap after a contact with Lawrence Stroll.

Helmut Marko does not rule out the farewell between Leclerc and Ferrari

In recent weeks, thanks to the unsatisfactory results of Ferrari and the expiry of Charles Leclerc’s contract at the end of 2024, they are cyclically making a comeback the rumors of an interest in the Monegasque from Mercedes, in the case of a farewell from Lewis Hamilton. This circumstance has always been strongly denied by the Maranello driver, who has repeatedly reiterated his firm intention to win with the Reds and the dream of ending his career with the Prancing Horse on his chest.

But the rumors about the drivers market aimed at Ferrari could not fail to enlighten Helmut Marko, Red Bull adviser always ready to have his say without filters on opposing teams. TO Sports Bild thus spoke of the pilots of the Italian team: “It makes no sense that Ferrari would want to do without Carlos Sainz, who is doing a good job. For Charles Leclerc instead it is a common thing that the pilot has to conquer a minimum number of points more or less shortly after the summer break. If that amount of points is not reached, both parties are free to terminate the contract: This clause allowed Sebastian Vettel to join Ferrari in 2015“, explained the Austrian manager, not so covertly alluding to the possibility of an early separation between the parties.