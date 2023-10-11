Ferrari, Leclerc’s confidence for 2024

Charles Leclerc he lives the last races of 2023 with resignation and hope. It seems like an inconsistency, but these two states of mind coexist perfectly in the Monegasque, who has long since surrendered to the excessive power of Red Bull but at the same time has great expectations for 2024.

According to him, Ferrari understood the mistakes committed in the design of the SF-23, which suffered from wind and inconsistent performance, especially when the car oversteered, something Leclerc always wanted on his cars. But the Monegasque had to take a step back in terms of driving style to address the car’s endemic defects. With the hope – precisely – that 2024 will see him among the protagonists again.

Leclerc’s words

“On the one hand, you always have to look at yourself and I think we learned a lot from Zandvoort, so we are happy. Then it is clear that Red Bull is still very ahead, that McLaren is very fast on certain occasions, like in Suzuka. But all in all I think there is more happiness for what we have learned than sadness for the distance from Red Bull: I think that with what we have learned we can take a significant step in the futureand I hope it helps us close the gap to Red Bull as soon as possible“, these are his words to journalists.

“The problems with the car are still present, I believe that to eliminate them we need a completely new car. And this is a goal for next year“, has continued. “At the moment, when the car is oversteering, it is extremely inconsistent, so we have to drive it on the understeer side. And that hinders me in my style. I’ve been trying to improve and figure out ways to adapt my style, and in Japan it worked a little bit more“.