At the break in crescendo

The first half of the 2023 season gave away to Charles Leclerc and to Ferrari more disappointments than joys. The good results came with a dropper, as did the podiums: only three for the Cavallino, all signed by the Monegasque. However, the advent of the summer break came with a smile, thanks to a deserved third place achieved at the Spa weekend. A result that was described as encouraging by the entire Maranello environment, in the hope that it will serve as a a better second half of the season. The ambition is to finish at least on the third step of the Constructors’ podium. Thus, in the wake of a generally improved mood compared to a few months ago, we would also be starting to think about the renewal of the contract of the class of 1997even if no official confirmations arrive from Ferrari in this regard.

Head and heart

Leclerc, even when the rumors of his possible farewell to Ferrari at the end of 2024 (current expiry of the contract) became more intense, he always clearly expressed his love for the Cavallino. “I want to become world champion with Ferrari” is one of his most frequent phrases when it comes to the future. However, the heart must also go hand in hand with reason. The native of the Principality has many admirers on the grid, but at the same time, also given the imminent renewal of Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes, there are no relevant alternatives to Ferrari. In fact, the five top teams are all ‘taken’: Verstappen is in Red Bull, McLaren has the Norris-Piastri duo, Aston Martin has Alonso – who will probably want to ride the wave for at least a couple of years – and the immovable Stroll. And as mentioned, Mercedes is also covered.

Hamilton deals

As British journalist Joe Saward pointed out in his blog, it likely will be the length of Hamilton’s new contract (almost certainly at least every two years) to outline the future development of many other market movements. So Leclerc and Ferrari could soon decide to extend the agreement expiring at the end of next season. The very image of the Cavallino would help a lot in conveying an idea of ​​stability to your project by announcing the renewal of your top driver. In this sense, the setting of Monza, at the beginning of September, could represent the ideal scenario. Before thinking about a lifelong Leclerc in red, however, it will also be necessary to evaluate the future performance of the cars that will be made available to him.

Sainz’s annoyances

A solution that has often been used in Maranello in the past and which could also be useful in this case is that of biennial renewal, perhaps with the 1+1 formula which would leave a little more free hand to the two sides. In all this, the figure of must not be forgotten Carlos Sainz. Relations between #16 and #55, beyond the facade declarations, seem less serene than they were two years ago, at the beginning of their coexistence in red. LThe Iberian is also out of contract at the end of 2024, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that his arrival in red was strongly desired by former team principal Mattia Binotto. With the change at the top and the advent of Vasseur, his seat could be less ‘armored’. On the other hand, it is no mystery that a certain turnover is taking place in Maranello. For this reason, it is not easy to predict today which seat Sainz will sit on in 2025.