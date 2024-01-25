Charles Leclerc-Ferrari, official renewal

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari relaunch: the multi-year agreement is official which will push the marriage between the French driver and the Red beyond the fifth year together which starts in just over a month with the start of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Bahrain. The renewal with the French driver (this year Charles achieved five podiums and finished fifth in the general classification with 206 points, the same as Fernando Alonso who however won a GP) was obvious, the time extension of this new one is not specified agreement, the hypothesis is of a five-year contract like the one that expired at the end of 2024. The issue to be resolved within Ferrari is linked to the other driver Carlos Sainz. Let's look at the two fronts.

Ferrari-Leclerc, the announcement of the multi-year renewal

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has extended its collaboration with Charles Leclerc who will continue to compete for the Italian team in the next seasons of the Formula 1 world championship”, writes Ferrari in a note on its official website. “Charles grew up within the Maranello company since before his arrival in Formula 1having joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 – the Maranello team recalled in the press release -. After dominating the Formula 2 championship in 2017, the Monegasque experienced a year of apprenticeship in the Grands Prix at Sauber and is arrived at the Scuderia in 2019. That season he achieved his first successes, becoming the youngest driver in the team's history to take a victory when he won on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track; success repeated a week later in Monza in front of ecstatic fans.”

Leclerc-Ferrari renewal. Charles: 'My second family'

“I am very happy to continue wearing the Scuderia Ferrari tracksuit also in the next seasons. Competing for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I saw the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend's house and at the Ste. Devote curve I looked for the red car.” Thus Charles Leclerc after the renewal with the Ferrari.

“This team is my second family, ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and together we have fought together in adversity and written unforgettable pages over the past five years – continues the 26-year-old from Monaco on the Maranello team's website -. However, I believe that the best is yet to come and I can't wait to start this season to try to make the team progress further and put us in a position to be competitive at every race. My dream remains to win the title with Ferrari and I am sure that in the years that await us together we will be able to get some great satisfaction and give the fans something to rejoice about.”

Vasseur, 'Lecler is part of the Ferrari family, it is natural to find an agreement on the renewal'

“Charles' bond with the Scuderia goes beyond that of a driver with his team: Leclerc has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, since before he wore the tracksuit with the Prancing Horse”. Thus Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur after the renewal of Charles Leclerc. “The DNA of our company as well as its values ​​are part of him and it was therefore natural to find ourselves 'agreement on the renewal of our collaboration – adds Vasseur on the Maranello team's website -. We know his incessant desire to overcome his limits and we appreciate his great ability to duel and overtake in races. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his decision and his commitment will be elements that can make the difference to the goals we want to achieve.”

Ferrari-Sainz, renewal or farewell? If Carlos leaves Maranello…

Ferrari formalizes the renewal with Charles Leclerc, has not yet announced the contract renewal with Carlos Sainz. The 29-year-old Spanish driver – winner of the Singapore GP this year and 7th in the general classification, just 6 points behind the fourth/fifth place of Alonso and Leclerc – will expire at the end of the season and is aiming for a two-year deal: another two years in Maranello and then he would decide whether to leave – with the rumors about the courtship of Audi which will land in F1 and which has tested at least 6-7 pilots so far. Sainz proved to be a constant, fast, reliable and invaluable driver in the development of the car. Everything suggests that an agreement will be found in the end, but this is not a given and Ferrari seems intent on continuing for a further year (until 2025). In the event of a divorce, pay attention to the name of Alex Albon, a Williams driver who has long been in Ferrari's sights…

