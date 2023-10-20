Back on pole

For the third time in 2023 Charles Leclerc he will start from pole position. However, for the Monegasque from Ferrari, Austin was the second real joy in qualifying this year, given that in Spa the best time was set by Max Verstappen, who was then moved back on the grid due to a gearbox replacement. After Baku, therefore, the idol of Ferrari fans returns to star in a Sprint weekend (as had also been the Belgian one), a clear sign of an excellent adaptation to this type of format.

The celebrations of Leclerc and the entire Maranello team had been choked in the throat by Max Verstappen’s crossing of the finish line, capable of closing his lap with a 5 thousandths advantage over the #16. However, the reigning world champion’s time was canceled due to failure to respect the track limits and Leclerc was thus able to take a well-deserved pole. Interviewed at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of Q3, however, the 26-year-old from the Principality tried to keep your feet on the ground.

Thoughts on the race

The steps taken by Ferrari in this second half of the season are evident, but Leclerc, as well as team principal Fred Vasseur, wanted to remember the need to confirm these steps forward in the race on Sunday. “I’m really happy – acknowledged Leclerc – It’s not a year where I feel particularly comfortable with the car. But we worked a lot, especially from the beginning of the second part of the season, when we learned to understand the car better.”.

“This went more towards my riding style. We are making progress. However, we must not draw too many conclusions after a qualifying that went well. Everything is good today, but we have to see how Sunday goes. In the race it will be more difficult, but I will do everything to try to win“, the Ferrari driver highlighted again. Tomorrow, meanwhile, the appointment will be with qualifying and the Sprint race. A first test to try to verify if the Cavallino can really dream of another coup after the one achieved by Carlos Sainz (4th today) in Singapore.