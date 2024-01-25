Ferrari made official this Thursday the renewal of Charles Leclerc's contract, which expired at the end of 2024. In the line that has currently been imposed between the different teams participating in the Formula 1 World Championship, the Maranello structure does not specify the duration of the contract. new link. Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's partner in the Il Cavallino Rampante brand, has been negotiating with the company's leadership for some time to continue wearing red.

At 26 years old and after having defended the most universal emblem in the racing world for the last five years, Leclerc has accumulated five victories, 30 podiums and 23 pole positions, all while defending the Scuderia. His best position to date is runner-up in 2022, a year in which he was 146 points away from Max Verstappen, the champion. In the last exercise he finished fifth, tied on points (206) with Fernando Alonso. With this maneuver, Ferrari secures one of the stars of the grid, and one of the drivers who, according to the leaders of the Italian team, has the necessary skills to put Verstappen in check. That will be, in any case, if he has a car that allows it. The renewal is nothing more than the logical effect of the entry on the scene of Fred Vasseur, the director, with whom Leclerc has always had a special affinity.

“I am very happy to know that I will wear the Ferrari suit for several more seasons,” Leclerc declares in the statement. “Running for this team has been my dream since I was three years old. I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend's apartment on the corner of Santa Devota, always attentive to the passing of the red cars,” he adds, before emphasizing: “My dream is still to win the title as a driver. of Ferrari.” “Charles' link with the Scuderia “It goes beyond that of a simple driver and a team, since it has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years,” comments Vasseur, for his part. “His values ​​and those of our team are intertwined, and that is why it was natural that we agreed to expand our collaboration,” continues the French executive.

With the future of one of the two riders resolved, it should soon be Sainz's turn, who at all times has been able to keep up with his workshop neighbor. At 29 years old, the Madrid native surpassed him in his debut dressed in red (2021) and finished behind in 2022 and 2023, the year in which he became the only member of the grid capable of stealing a win (Singapore) from the almighty Red Bull.

