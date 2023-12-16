by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sports can be strange. There are bitter victories and defeats that paradoxically are worth more, and this also applies to Formula 1, where teams – especially if they are in difficulty – carry out experiments to draw lessons for the future. It happened for example to Ferrari, who understood that he had made a mistake with the car right from the first tests in Bahrain (much to the disappointment of Charles Leclerc to whom he just can't lie), but who from then on worked to get out of the quicksand. According to what the Monegasque stated, after a series of attempts, the SF-23 finally emerged from the technical quagmire at Zandvoort.

Leclerc's words

In that Dutch GP which represents the lowest point of Leclerc's season (accident in qualifying and retirement in the race), Leclerc found the key: “The turning point of the season occurred in Zandvoort. We tried completely different things with the two cars and learned a lot. Even in the first part of the season we did a lot of experiments. Some were helpful, some were not. Sometimes Carlos was good, sometimes I was good. Sometimes nothing worked. That's why it seemed like we didn't know what we were doing. But we learned from each of these steps“, these are the words of Leclerc ad Auto Motor und Sport.

“It wasn't a great season because our car wasn't as good as expected“, continued the Monegasque. “On the other hand, we learned a lot for 2024. And that's the best you can hope for in a difficult year. Unfortunately we haven't been able to change much this season, but in the medium term we are able to take a step forward“.

The pros and cons on a personal level

Leclerc is satisfied not only with the path taken by Ferrari, but also with how it has found the key to best interpreting a car that at the beginning of the year did not suit its characteristics: “I'm quite happy with myself. The characteristics of this car did not suit my driving style. We worked on this aspect throughout the season and little by little we found a direction that suits me best. The new fund introduced in Japan has particularly helped me. On the negatives were some glitches at the start of the season and of course the disqualification in Austin“.